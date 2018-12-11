Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Former GOP Sen. Alan Simpson warns of 'bitterness' in US Senate

Following an op-ed from former US senators urging their current colleagues to defend democracy, former Sen. ...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 11:43 AM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 11:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Following an op-ed from former US senators urging their current colleagues to defend democracy, former Sen. Alan Simpson warned of the growing partisanship in the body.

"You can see the bitterness that goes on," Simpson said in an interview Tuesday with Alisyn Camerota on CNN's "New Day." "You see the fact that if they're a Democrat, you just ignore them, or if they're a Republican, you ignore them."

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US political parties

US Republican Party

US Senate

He recalled how senators of different political affiliations would laugh and sit together in a dining room that has since become a storage room when he was in office, according to Simpson.

The former Republican senator also pointed to his previous working relationships with former Democratic senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee including Joe Biden and Ted Kennedy.

Simpson, who represented Wyoming from 1979 to 1997, was one of 44 former US senators to sign a bipartisan op-ed in The Washington Post published Monday warning "we are entering a dangerous period" and urging current and future senators to be "steadfast and zealous guardians of our democracy."

"Whatever united or divided us, we did not veer from our unwavering and shared commitment to placing our country, democracy and national interest above all else," the group wrote.

According to Simpson, former Sens. Chuck Hagel and Chris Dodd were a "generating force" in bringing the former lawmakers together to issue this dire warning.

Simpson told CNN the two former senators contacted him and sent along a copy of the op-ed, which he approved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Warmer today, with a chance for showers tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Joink Holiday Open House/Ribbon Cutting

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Sunshine, mild & breezy. High: 42°

Image

North Central

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Christmas in the Parke winners picked

Image

Christmas Around the World at Terre Haute banks

Image

Kid falls into pond at Terre Haute apartment complex

Image

Vigo County Aquatic Center to open to the public

Image

Dec. 10th Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute