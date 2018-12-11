Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How Google got its start

When Larry Page and Sergey Brin were working on their search engine out of a garage, they likely couldn't imagine the behemoth Google would become. This is the story of the world's favorite search engine.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 11:49 AM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 12:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai appeared on Capitol Hill Wednesday where he faced questions from lawmakers on a number of issues, including data privacy and allegations from Republicans that the search engine giant harbors a bias against conservative users.

The hearing, Pichai's first before Congress, came just a few months after a different attempt to get him to Capitol Hill turned so contentious that a Senate committee featured an empty chair in his place at a hearing.

In his opening remarks Wednesday, Pichai stressed to members of the House Judiciary Committee that the company operates in a nonpartisan fashion, a point he reiterated a number of times throughout the hearing.

"I lead this company without political bias and work to ensure that our products continue to operate that way," Pichai said. "To do otherwise would go against our core principles and our business interests."

Republican lawmakers, however, appeared unconvinced.

In one case, Republican Rep. Lamar Smith cited a debunked study to claim Google (GOOGL) provides biased results for searches about President Donald Trump. Smith accused Google of having a liberal bias "programmed into the company's culture."

Pichai also answered questions on user privacy. Lawmakers asked him about how much data Google collects from its users, especially on its Android operating system.

Pichai said that Google offers its users tools to access how much information it is allowing Google and applications on the Android operating system to collect on them. Pichai also stressed that different applications collect different types of data, noting that a fitness application would collect detailed information on a users' movements, whereas other applications would not.

During the hearing, a protester opened the doors to the room and briefly held up a sign protesting a project Google reportedly has underway to build a search product for use in China. Such a product would be forced to comply with Beijing's government censorship regulations and has spurred concerns from human rights advocates. Pichai told the committee that Google currently has "no plans" to launch search in China.

Chaired by Republican Bob Goodlatte, the House Judiciary Committee has held hearings throughout the year focused on whether tech giants are biased.

Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey was the last major tech figure to make an appearance before the committee, doing so at a hearing in September.

Google had previously declined to make Pichai available for a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, even though Dorsey and Facebook (FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg did attend, leading to the empty chair in Pichai's place.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Warmer today, with a chance for showers tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Joink Holiday Open House/Ribbon Cutting

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Sunshine, mild & breezy. High: 42°

Image

North Central

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Christmas in the Parke winners picked

Image

Christmas Around the World at Terre Haute banks

Image

Kid falls into pond at Terre Haute apartment complex

Image

Vigo County Aquatic Center to open to the public

Image

Dec. 10th Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute