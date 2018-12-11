Clear

Spice Girls visit Mel B recovering in hospital

The Spice Girls' Mel B shared on social media she was recovering from a three-hour surgery to repair a "severed right hand" following an accident.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 10:01 AM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 10:23 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Melanie "Mel B" Brown is recovering from an accident she says left her with two broken ribs and a hand injury that required surgery.

Brown, a member of the Spice Girls, did not specify the details of her accident but said she had to undergo a three-hour surgery to repair an injury to her right hand.

CNN has reached out to her representatives for more information.

Brown's injuries required her to cancel a planned appearance Monday night at the Strand Book Store in New York City, where she had been scheduled to sign her new memoir, "Brutally Honest," the store confirmed on social media.

"I'm in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital," she wrote, adding the hashtags "#accidentshappen" and "#timetoheal."

Three of Brown's fellow Spice Girls -- Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell Horner and Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm -- were among her visitors during her medical emergency.

She shared a photo of them by her bedside on Instagram, thanking her "besties" for dropping by.

The Spice Girls announced a reunion tour last month. Victoria Beckham, the fifth original member of the Spice Girls, will not be participating.

Brown, 43, also has served as a judge on "America's Got Talent" and "The X Factor."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 19°
Warmer today, with a chance for showers tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Joink Holiday Open House/Ribbon Cutting

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Sunshine, mild & breezy. High: 42°

Image

North Central

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Christmas in the Parke winners picked

Image

Christmas Around the World at Terre Haute banks

Image

Kid falls into pond at Terre Haute apartment complex

Image

Vigo County Aquatic Center to open to the public

Image

Dec. 10th Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute