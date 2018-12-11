Armed police Taser and arrest man at UK Parliament

Police officers Tasered and arrested a man inside the entrance to the grounds of the UK's Houses of Parliament in Westminster on Tuesday.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement that the man was "detained and arrested by Carriage Gates inside the Palace of Westminster on suspicion of trespassing at a protected site."

Arrests British Parliament Continents and regions Crime, law enforcement and corrections Criminal law Europe Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Government organizations - Intl Law and legal system Law enforcement Legislative bodies Northern Europe Policing and police forces Politics United Kingdom

The statement added that the incident happened around 11:55 a.m. in the British capital.

According to the UK Press Association, around a dozen officers "swarmed" around the man, who was then held against a fence.

"A Taser was deployed," the police statement said, adding that "enquiries into the circumstances continue."

A CNN producer on the scene saw the man put into a police van following the disturbance.

It's the same location where in 2017 Khalid Masood fatally stabbed 48-year-old police veteran Keith Palmer during a rampage that left four others dead.

Prior to the stabbing, Masood had rammed a rental car onto the sidewalk of Westminster Bridge targeting pedestrians.

Since the 2017 attack, a barrier has been built to protect those walking across the bridge and armed police have been stationed outside the Houses of Parliament permanently.