Clear

Bodies of missing Himalayas climbers discovered 30 years after disappearance

A Scottish mountaineer who spent weeks searching for two friends who disappeared in the Himalayas more than ...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 1:34 AM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 1:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Scottish mountaineer who spent weeks searching for two friends who disappeared in the Himalayas more than 30 years ago has spoken of his relief after their remains were finally found.

The bodies of Icelanders Kristinn Runarsson and Thorsteinn Gudjonsson were discovered at the bottom of a glacier by an American climber last month, according to a report from the Church of Scotland.

Himalayas

Mountains (by name)

Physical locations

Climber Steve Aisthorpe, a Church official, was with the two men during an October 1988 expedition to climb Pumori, a challenging 7,161 meter (23,494 foot) mountain near Everest, and said the discovery had united those who knew the pair and had brought closure.

"The discovery of the remains of Thorsteinn and Kristinn after so many years has inevitably brought many emotions to the surface for all who knew and loved these wonderful guys," he said.

"But it has also brought people together and, I pray, will help with greater closure and, in time, peace."

He said the bodies had likely been brought down the mountain by the retreating glacier. They were taken to Kathmandu for cremation and the ashes returned to Iceland.

Aisthorpe, a mission development worker, was forced to abandon his own summit attempt when he fell ill but encouraged the pair to continue without him.

He said that when he returned to their camp he felt a sense of foreboding.

"As I worked my way upwards, I desperately hoped that Kristinn and Thorsteinn had descended safely and were now lying in their sleeping bags in the tiny red tent camp," he said.

"As it came into view, I called out at the top of my voice -- my calls echoed from the rocks and ice before fading. But the silence was palpable."

He added that the positioning of the pair's ropes suggested that they had summited, or got close to summiting, the mountain.

Camera film discovered in the pocket of one of them had been sent to an expert for processing and could provide further clues to how they died, Aisthorpe said.

Runarsson's girlfriend was pregnant when he died on the mountain, his father Runar Gudbjartsson told the Iceland Monitor.

"Five months after he was declared deceased we sort of got him back, (his son is) the spitting image of his father," he said.

The pair had told friends that if anything happened to them, nobody should risk their lives to recover their remains, according to Runarsson's son.

"He told me that Kristinn and Thorsteinn had told people that if something happened to them, the mountain could keep them," said Runar Gudbjartsson. They didn't want to put people in danger to save them. The mountain would take what it was going to take."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Warmer air arrives, but rain chances show up mid-week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Central

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Christmas in the Parke winners picked

Image

Christmas Around the World at Terre Haute banks

Image

Kid falls into pond at Terre Haute apartment complex

Image

Vigo County Aquatic Center to open to the public

Image

Dec. 10th Rick's Rallies

Image

14th and Poplar Standoff

Image

Staying safe with space heaters

Image

VCSC Community Conversation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute