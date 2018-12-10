Clear
BREAKING NEWS: VCSC to open the Aquatic Center for public lap swim three times a week Full Story

Nancy Pelosi is discussing term limits for party leaders with her House Democratic critics

As House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi seeks to ...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 8:21 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 8:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi seeks to win support from a small group of detractors in her bid for speaker, she's been discussing the idea of term limits for party leaders in the House -- a compromise that could placate critics eager to see a new generation of leadership.

It was already known that Pelosi was in active conversations with Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado, a leader in the group of Democrats attempting to block Pelosi from getting the 218 votes she needs to become speaker.

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Nancy Pelosi

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

Term limits

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

A source close to the group confirmed Monday that the discussions include a proposal for anyone in Democratic leadership to leave their post after three-to-four terms.

While the proposal has been well supported by the group of Pelosi detractors, it's unclear how far it will go -- if anywhere -- at this point, with the negotiations still fluid and ongoing.

The discussion was first reported by Politico.

Pelosi has pledged to be a "transition" leader but has so far refused to place a timeline on her succession plan.

A spokesman for Pelosi declined to comment.

Asked by a reporter late last month if there was any middle ground between those who want to see a timeline and her hesitation to make herself a lame duck speaker, Pelosi threw cold water on the idea of a compromise.

"Between saying when I'm going to retire or not? I don't think so."

The idea of term limits for leaders comes as it was already known Perlmutter and Pelosi had been discussing the idea of term limits for committee chairs. Pelosi addressed that on Thursday, saying she was "sympathetic" to the concerns of those who want term limits but argued it was an issue that would be debated internally.

If the Democratic caucus wants to impose term limits, it needs to act soon. The vote for speaker is on January 3.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Warmer air arrives, but rain chances show up mid-week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Staying safe with space heaters

Image

VCSC Community Conversation

Image

Shawn Keen picked as new Terre Haute Police Chief

Image

A little bit of a warmup ahead?

Image

An offensive Christmas song?

Image

Poplar Street bridge set to reopen

Image

Vigo County Jail Delay request

Image

Teenage found guilty of attacking a teacher could get six years

Image

Full House Casino giving Terre Haute another chance

Image

Prime Real Estate with Jane Rowe Realty

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute