Clear

Nazi-themed posters found in various location around SUNY school

Nazi-themed posters were found in various locations around the State University of New York's Purchase Colle...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 6:36 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 6:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nazi-themed posters were found in various locations around the State University of New York's Purchase College on Sunday, the school said in a statement Monday.

Members of the University Police have identified a suspect they believe to be responsible, Dennis Craig, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, said in the statement.

"That this hateful act took place on the last night of Hanukkah when our Jewish community members were celebrating the survival of their religion, makes it even more reprehensible," Craig said.

"Messages of hate, while becoming more and more prevalent in our country, have no place on our campus and will be treated with the utmost severity."

The college is working with the Westchester District Attorney's office regarding the matter.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is directing the State Police Hate Crimes Unit to assist in the investigation.

"Those behind this noxious act should know that these fliers, far from inciting fear, will only harden our resolve to combat hate in all its forms. We will not cower in the face of hate. While they spread fear, we will spread love," the governor said in a press statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Warmer air arrives, but rain chances show up mid-week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Staying safe with space heaters

Image

VCSC Community Conversation

Image

Shawn Keen picked as new Terre Haute Police Chief

Image

A little bit of a warmup ahead?

Image

An offensive Christmas song?

Image

Poplar Street bridge set to reopen

Image

Vigo County Jail Delay request

Image

Teenage found guilty of attacking a teacher could get six years

Image

Full House Casino giving Terre Haute another chance

Image

Prime Real Estate with Jane Rowe Realty

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute