Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Google says Google+ bug affected 52.5 million people

Google will shut down its Google+ social network much sooner than planned after discovering a second bug tha...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 4:51 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 4:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Google will shut down its Google+ social network much sooner than planned after discovering a second bug that revealed millions of customers' private information to software developers.

In a blog post, the company said 52.5 million people were affected by a bug in a November software update. The latest bug allowed app developers to access profile information not marked public. App developers inadvertently had access to this data for six days.

Alphabet Inc

Companies

Google Inc

Internet and WWW

Social media

Technology

Google said it detected the issue during regular testing, and fixed it within a week of discovery.

Google disclosed a similar bug in October. At the time, the company said it "discovered and immediately patched" a bug in March 2018, which potentially allowed developers to access profile data that wasn't public, including usernames, email addresses, occupations and ages. The bug reportedly affected as many as 500,000 accounts.

The company said no third parties compromised its systems, and Google hasn't found evidence developers misused the information or were aware of it.

With is second embarrassing privacy issue in two months, Google+ will shut down in April 2019. Two months ago, Google said it planned to shutter Google+ in August. Meanwhile, API access for developers will be shut down within the next 90 days.

On Monday, the company reiterated that Google+ had low usage and acknowledged there are significant challenges with "maintaining a successful product."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: °
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Warmer air arrives, but rain chances show up mid-week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prime Real Estate with Jane Rowe Realty

Image

Judge gives Vigo County more time to file response

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Casino company places second bet on Terre Haute

Image

Feeling depressed as the weather gets colder? Experts say you may be suffering from this

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Early AM Fog, becoming sunny. High: 37°

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

Image

CDC says, "Say no to raw dough"

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute