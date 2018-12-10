Clear
Five children die in a house fire in Ohio

Five children are confirmed dead in a house fire in Youngstown, Ohio, authorities say.By the time fir...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 3:08 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 3:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Five children are confirmed dead in a house fire in Youngstown, Ohio, authorities say.

By the time firefighters responded to the late Sunday call, a woman was standing outside the burning home after having jumped from the second floor, said Capt. Kurt Wright of the Youngstown Fire Department.

Two of the children perished inside the home and the other three were taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died. They were 9, 3, 2 and 1-year old twins. The mother was also taken to a hospital but her condition was unknown, Wright said.

Two firefighters were also injured, One was taken to a hospital and another was treated on the scene, according to CNN affiliate WKBN.

No criminal activity was suspected, he said.

