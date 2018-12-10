Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Shawn Keen selected as new Terre Haute Police Chief Full Story

High school football player accused of killing classmate and leaving her body in a dumpster

A 16-year-old high school football player is accused of killing a 17-year-old girl and leaving her body in a...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 3:11 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 3:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 16-year-old high school football player is accused of killing a 17-year-old girl and leaving her body in a dumpster in Mishawaka, Indiana, police said.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide named the victim as Breana Rouhselang, a junior at Mishawaka High School. The 16-year-old accused of killing her was on the school's football team.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Football (American)

Homicide

Investigations

Murder

Sports and recreation

Education

Education systems and institutions

Extracurricular activities

High school football

High school sports

High schools

Primary and secondary education

Criminal law

Juvenile crime and justice

Law and legal system

Assistant Commander Lt. Alex Arendt told reporters that Rouhselang's family had contacted the Mishawaka Police Department about 4:30 a.m. Sunday to report her missing after last seeing her at home around midnight.

"Upon their arrival and a search of the area they found evidence of a possible violent crime," Arendt said.

Police continued to search the area for her and ultimately found her body in a dumpster behind a business, Arendt said.

"It was a location of opportunity to try to hide the victim, I would assume," he said.

Deputy Prosecutor Chris Fronk said the suspect had been preliminary charged with murder, and would be formally charged as an adult Monday.

Charges to be filed Monday

The Metro Homicide unit was called in to investigate and the 16-year-old was interviewed in connection with the crime, he said.

"At the end of this interview the decision for a preliminary charge of murder was made and he was ultimately transported to the St. Joseph County Jail."

Arendt said that the victim and her alleged killer knew each other through their school football team and lived about seven blocks from each other.

"They do know each other through the high school. As far as the exact relationship, that is something that is still part of the investigation and when we can release further on that we will do so," Arendt said.

He said an autopsy would be conducted in the coming days.

Community offers condolences

CNN affiliate WNDU reported that Rouhselang had been a cheerleader and softball player at Mishawaka High School. WNDU said her body was found behind Pasquale Rulli's restaurant.

"Our condolences to the families involved in the tragedy that took place by our restaurant overnight. The Rulli family are upset that this took place in our neighborhood and are saddened for our Mishawaka city," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Mishawaka High School released a statement Sunday afternoon on Rouhselang's death, saying it was a terrible tragedy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members and friends who have been affected by this great loss. Our focus now is to offer all of the support possible to our staff and students," the school said.

The school said it would be open Monday morning, with grief counselors available to students.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
A cold start to the week, but a warmer end.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prime Real Estate with Jane Rowe Realty

Image

Judge gives Vigo County more time to file response

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Casino company places second bet on Terre Haute

Image

Feeling depressed as the weather gets colder? Experts say you may be suffering from this

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Early AM Fog, becoming sunny. High: 37°

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

Image

CDC says, "Say no to raw dough"

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute