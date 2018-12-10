Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Shawn Keen selected as new Terre Haute Police Chief Full Story

'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' crowns its first champions

"Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" has crowned its first winners.Sky Brown and her partner JT Church w...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 3:10 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 3:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" has crowned its first winners.

Sky Brown and her partner JT Church won the pint-sized competition, a spin-off of the original "Dancing with the Stars," on Sunday night.

Arts and entertainment

Dancers and dancing

Music and dance

The pair and their mentor, professional dancer Alan Bersten, took home the first ever "DWTS: Juniors" Mirror Ball trophy.

It was an emotional moment for the three of them and Brown collapsed on the floor after they were proclaimed the winners.

Church, 12, was a runner-up on "So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation."

Brown, 10, uses her platform as a competitive skateboarder and social media star to empower girls and young women.

"I just want to say to everyone, you're all winners and I love you all and am going to miss you so much," she said after she and Church won.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
A cold start to the week, but a warmer end.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prime Real Estate with Jane Rowe Realty

Image

Judge gives Vigo County more time to file response

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Casino company places second bet on Terre Haute

Image

Feeling depressed as the weather gets colder? Experts say you may be suffering from this

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Early AM Fog, becoming sunny. High: 37°

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

Image

CDC says, "Say no to raw dough"

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute