Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

QVC and HSN prepare for a future beyond TV

You may have never heard of a company called Qurate. But you probably know all of its brands -- and there's ...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 11:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

You may have never heard of a company called Qurate. But you probably know all of its brands -- and there's a good chance you've bought a lot of stuff from them.

Qurate (QRTEA), the retailer that used to be known as Liberty Interactive, owns QVC and HSN as well as zulily and Garnet Hill. It's expected to generate $14 billion in sales in 2018, making it bigger than Victoria's Secret owner L Brands (LB) and eBay (EBAY).

Amazon.com Inc

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Electronic commerce

Internet retailing

Liberty Interactive

Online and home shopping

Retail and wholesale trade

CNN Business spoke with Qurate CEO Mike George about the competitive landscape in retail. George noted that the debate about retail is often framed as online versus bricks and mortar.

But he added that Qurate, primarily through its QVC and HSN television networks, represents a third way of shopping -- and that TV is not dead yet despite all the talk of declining viewership.

"We're not seeing a big impact from consumers cutting the cord. Our broadcast viewership is growing," George said.

Still, George conceded that this might not be the case in five years, which is why Qurate is also experimenting with programs on Facebook Live, Instagram's IGTV and YouTube and getting its content on devices like Roku and Amazon's Fire TV stick.

"We are getting more people to view our content. And we believe that will ultimately drive sales. We need to make content relevant for all platforms," George said.

Qurate also is benefiting from what is still a pretty healthy economy. George said that it looks like the holiday shopping season is off to a promising start, with strong demand in particular for Apple (AAPL) products, Bose speakers and kitchen goods.

But competition in retail is fierce.

Qurate said last month that overall sales for the third quarter were up just 2%. Zulily, a seller of clothes, toys and home goods, was a bright spot, with sales rising 18%. QVC's mobile ordering increased too, as more consumers shop on their smartphones.

Consumers have plenty of options for mobile and physical shopping. Amazon (AMZN) is the king of online commerce right now and has increasingly made more forays into brick and mortar as well.

George acknowledged that Amazon is a formidable rival, although he said that he also has great respect for Ulta (ULTA) in the beauty category, Best Buy (BBY) in electronics as well as Target (TGT) and Nordstrom (JWN) more broadly.

But he remained confident that consumers shopping at Qurate's brands, particularly QVC and HSN, are able to get an experience that they won't at Amazon or other retailers -- namely the video component that the QVC and HSN networks are known for.

"We are not going to win by chasing Amazon. But we can bring products to life, and not just through TV but all forms of digital media," George said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
A cold start to the week, but a warmer end.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casino company places second bet on Terre Haute

Image

Feeling depressed as the weather gets colder? Experts say you may be suffering from this

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Early AM Fog, becoming sunny. High: 37°

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

Image

CDC says, "Say no to raw dough"

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Bill to Shorten Indiana Legislative Sessions

Image

Kat-A-Korner Fish Fry

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

${article.thumbnail.title}

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute