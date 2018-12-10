Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Investors with $32 trillion at stake sound the alarm on climate change

Investors managing assets worth $32 trillion have called on governments and businesses to step up efforts to...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 11:36 AM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 11:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Investors managing assets worth $32 trillion have called on governments and businesses to step up efforts to tackle climate change.

A group of 415 investors warned Monday of an "ambition gap" between steps governments have promised to take, and the actions needed to meet goals set out in the Paris climate agreement.

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Financial markets and investing

Business and industry sectors

Climate change

Energy and environment

Energy and utilities

Environment and natural resources

Environmentalism

Renewable energy

Environmental regulation and policy

Paris Climate Agreement

Economy and economic indicators

The statement from the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change has been endorsed by financial heavyweights including HSBC (HSBC), Nomura Asset Management and UBS Asset Management.

The group, which controls assets worth more than twice the value of the Chinese economy, claims that its push is the single largest policy intervention from investors on climate change.

"Much more needs to be done by governments to accelerate the low carbon transition and to improve the resilience of our economy, society and the financial system to climate risks," the group said in a statement.

The plea comes as world leaders gather in Katowice, Poland, for an annual summit on climate change.

The investor group urged governments to phase out thermal coal power and fossil fuel subsidies, and set a price for carbon emissions. They called on companies to provide more information on climate risks.

Leading on climate change can produce big gains including new jobs and investment, the group argued.

"The countries and companies that lead in implementing the Paris Agreement and enacting strong climate and low carbon energy policies will see significant economic benefits," it said.

Global investors are becoming more active in pushing companies to take meaningful actions to combat climate change.

Follow This, a Dutch activist shareholder group that helped pushed Shell (RDSA) on climate change, has started a similar campaign targeting BP.

The group announced Monday that it has filed a shareholder resolution demanding that BP (BP) sets hard targets for cutting carbon emissions. It said it will target ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) with similar resolutions.

"We keep making the same fair ask ... we request these companies to align their targets with the Paris Climate Agreement," said Mark van Baal, the group's leader.

BP said it had received the resolution and will consider it carefully.

Follow This recently scored a major victory after years of campaigns focused on Shell. The energy company said earlier this month that it would start linking executive pay to climate change goals.

"With Shell, we've seen how effective climate resolutions are," said van Baal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
A cold start to the week, but a warmer end.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casino company places second bet on Terre Haute

Image

Feeling depressed as the weather gets colder? Experts say you may be suffering from this

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Early AM Fog, becoming sunny. High: 37°

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

Image

CDC says, "Say no to raw dough"

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Bill to Shorten Indiana Legislative Sessions

Image

Kat-A-Korner Fish Fry

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

${article.thumbnail.title}

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute