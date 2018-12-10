Clear

Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel resigns

India just lost its second central bank chief in less than three years.Urjit Patel, the governor of t...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 8:34 AM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 8:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

India just lost its second central bank chief in less than three years.

Urjit Patel, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, announced Monday that he was stepping down from his post, effective immediately. Patel's term was due to expire in September 2019.

Asia

Business, economy and trade

Central banks

Continents and regions

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Governors

Heads of government

India

Monetary policy

Political scandals

Politics

Public finance

Public finance agencies and treasuries

Scandals

South Asia

Banking, finance and investments

Resignations

"On account of personal reasons, I have decided to step down from my current position," Patel said in a statement. "It has been my privilege and honor to serve in the Reserve Bank of India."

Patel's resignation comes just weeks after senior RBI officials warned the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi against threatening the bank's autonomy.

The previous governor of the RBI, Raghuram Rajan, stepped down in 2016 over disagreements with the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is a developing story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Robinson
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Casey
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Marshall
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
A cold start to the week, but a warmer end.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Feeling depressed as the weather gets colder? Experts say you may be suffering from this

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Early AM Fog, becoming sunny. High: 37°

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

Image

CDC says, "Say no to raw dough"

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Bill to Shorten Indiana Legislative Sessions

Image

Kat-A-Korner Fish Fry

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

${article.thumbnail.title}

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute