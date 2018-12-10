Mikaela Shiffrin sparkles with St. Moritz clean sweep

She's already stamping her authority on the season and it's only December as Mikaela Shiffrin clinched a clean sweep in St.Moritz last weekend.

The American triumphed in Saturday's super-G and added victory in Sunday's parallel slalom to take her season tally to five wins.

Alpine skiing Continents and regions Europe Mikaela Shiffrin Snow skiing Sports and recreation Sports figures Switzerland Western Europe

Visit CNN/com/Sport for more news, features and videos

The 23-year-old has now won 48 World Cup races on skiing's elite circuit to move into fourth place on the all-time list behind Lindsey Vonn (82), Annemarie Moser-Proell (62) and Vreni Schneider (55).

The Olympic giant slalom champion has clinched three wins in eight days following last Sunday's super-G success in Lake Louise, Canada.

The American skier now has more than twice as many points in the World Cup overall standings as second-place Michelle Gisin of Switzerland as she chases a third straight season overall crown.

READ: Shiffrin clinches historic win

READ: Vonn delays injury comeback

In St. Moritz she beat Swiss Lara Gut-Behramhi by 0.28 seconds and came from behind halfway down the final run to edge Slovakia's Petra Vlhova by 0.11 seconds in the parallel slalom, in which racers compete head-to-head on adjacent courses.

"I saw the look in her eyes before the final at the start and I was thinking, 'oh, she really wants to beat me, OK, I really have to bring my intensity higher now,'" she told reporters in Switzerland.

"[Parallel slalom] is totally different to other events, I'm really fighting, really pushing. It was a little bit too much and I had some mistakes and I could see her next to me just ahead going faster and faster and I thought, 'Oh no, you're giving it away.'

"But it's such a cool event and it's not over until the finish. You have to be pushing so hard and that's what makes it exciting."

READ: How to ski fast -- the US special forces way

READ: Shiffrin: Training an Olympic champion

The next stop on the women's World Cup circuit is at Val Gardena, Italy with a downhill and super-G on December 18 and 19 December respectively.

Shiffrin is also bidding for a fourth straight slalom world title at February's World Championships in Are, Sweden.