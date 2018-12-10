Clear

Cape Town Sevens: Fiji wins as USA tops standings for first time

Fiji won its first World Rugby Sevens Series title of the season in Cape Town with a 29-15 victory over USA ...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 8:35 AM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 8:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fiji won its first World Rugby Sevens Series title of the season in Cape Town with a 29-15 victory over USA Sunday.

It was Fiji's first victory on South African soil since 2005 and comfortably the nation's best showing in Cape Town having finished fifth in the two previous editions of the tournament.

Africa

Cape Town

Continents and regions

Fiji

Melanesia

North America

Oceania

South Africa

Southern Africa

The Americas

United States

New Zealand

Sports events

Rugby events

Rugby World Cup Sevens

Sports and recreation

Rugby

The USA was appearing in back-to-back finals for the first time ever having lost out to New Zealand in Dubai. But despite the defeat, the Eagles climbed to the top of the overall standings for the first time, two weeks into the season.

Visit CNN/com/sport for more news, features and videos

Tries from captain Kalione Nasoko, Vilimoni Botitu and Sevuloni Mocenacagi gave Fiji a 17-0 lead at halftime in the final.

Nasoko's second after the break furthered the Pacific Islanders' advantage, while Botitu, named player of the final, also completed his brace in the second period.

Two tries from Ben Pinkelman and one from Carlin Isles gave the Eagles some hope, but Fiji were too strong.

"It's been a long time coming, for the Fijians to win in Cape Town," said coach Gareth Baber. "We were disappointed last week [in Dubai] that we didn't manage to perform to the level that we've done this week.

"It makes me most proud that these players have done everything for their families back home and the country of Fiji. It's great.

READ: New Zealand wins first title in Dubai since 2009

"Fijian fans are everywhere in the world, wherever we travel, and we say a big thank you to all those who make a big effort to come and support us."

Home favorite South Africa, sporting a special jersey in tribute to former President Nelson Mandela, finished third after defeating New Zealand 10-5 in the bronze medal match, while England defeated Spain to take fifth.

The results in Cape Town mean just three points separate USA, New Zealand, and Fiji at the top of the overall standings.

The Series resumes in Auckland, New Zealand on January 26.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Robinson
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Casey
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Marshall
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
A cold start to the week, but a warmer end.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Feeling depressed as the weather gets colder? Experts say you may be suffering from this

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Early AM Fog, becoming sunny. High: 37°

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

Image

CDC says, "Say no to raw dough"

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Bill to Shorten Indiana Legislative Sessions

Image

Kat-A-Korner Fish Fry

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

${article.thumbnail.title}

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute