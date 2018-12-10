Clear

Airlines enforce Australia's 7-kilogram cabin bag limit

Flying home for the December holidays can be a stressful experience, with passengers carrying gifts for thei...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 8:35 AM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 8:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Flying home for the December holidays can be a stressful experience, with passengers carrying gifts for their nearest and dearest as well as their own luggage.

Now Australian airlines have announced a renewed push to enforce hand luggage weight limits at the busiest time of the year.

Air transportation

Airlines

Australia

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Continents and regions

Oceania

Qantas

Transportation and warehousing

Virgin Australia

Virgin Group Ltd

Accidents, disasters and safety

Air transportation safety

Air travel incidents

Safety issues and practices

Travel and tourism

Travel safety and security

Both Virgin Australia and Qantas have told domestic passengers that their hand luggage will be weighed at various points in the journey to ensure that it complies with seven-kilogram (15-pound) limit.

Budget airlines such as Tigerair Australia and Jetstar already weigh hand luggage for all passengers.

"As an industry, we're seeing many passengers trying to bring everything but the kitchen sink on domestic flights which is causing flight delays as well as safety issues for cabin crew, ground crew and passengers," said Paul Woosnam, General Manager Ground Operations at Virgin Australia, in a statement to CNN.

Stricter checks

A Qantas spokeswoman told CNN that regular fliers have told the airline that passengers need to be reminded about the cabin baggage limit

Qantas rolled out a system of stricter checks from late November, while Virgin Australia announced that it would step up enforcement from December 10.

"We're seeing injuries to our cabin crew caused by closing overhead lockers full of heavy baggage, shifting bags in overhead lockers to assist guests finding space and assisting passengers with lifting their bags into the overhead compartments," said Woosnam.

"We also want to get our passengers away to their destination on time, and more and more we're seeing flights being delayed due to cabin baggage issues."

The drive to improve compliance is supported by the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority, which says that "preventing non-compliant hand luggage from entering an aircraft is an important safety role of ground and cabin staff."

Virgin Australia's standard allowance includes up to 30 kilograms of luggage, including a checked bag of up to 23 kilograms and a seven-kilogram cabin bag. Each passenger is also allowed a laptop bag, suit bag or handbag.

Domestic Qantas passengers flying in economy class can check in a bag weighing up to 30 kilograms, plus two cabin bags weighing up to seven kilograms each.

The airlines will be putting on extra ground crew as part of the push over the holiday period.

"Christmas is an incredibly busy time of year for us so we do encourage anyone traveling over the holiday period and beyond to familiarize themselves with the carry-on allowances to help get them to their destination safely and on time," said Woosnam.

If you want to avoid checking a bag, you'll need to learn how to pack properly

Get it right and the journey to your destination will be a joy of lightened luggage containing just the right outfits. Get it wrong and it'll be a misery of excess baggage charges, strained back muscles and cursing at the bewildering logic that led you to pack 17 pairs of shoes for a barefoot beach trip.

Check out CNN Travel's expert guide to packing and find out how to do it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Robinson
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Casey
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Marshall
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
A cold start to the week, but a warmer end.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Feeling depressed as the weather gets colder? Experts say you may be suffering from this

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Early AM Fog, becoming sunny. High: 37°

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

Image

CDC says, "Say no to raw dough"

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Bill to Shorten Indiana Legislative Sessions

Image

Kat-A-Korner Fish Fry

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

${article.thumbnail.title}

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute