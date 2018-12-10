Clear

Carlos Ghosn and Nissan have reportedly been indicted in Japan

Carlos Ghosn and Nissan, the Japanese automaker he saved from collapse, were indicted Monday on allegations ...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 1:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Carlos Ghosn and Nissan, the Japanese automaker he saved from collapse, were indicted Monday on allegations of financial misconduct, according to Japanese media.

The reported moves deepen a crisis that already brought down Ghosn, one of the global car industry's iconic figures.

Asia

Business figures

Carlos Ghosn

Companies

Continents and regions

East Asia

Japan

Nissan Motor Corporation

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Indictments

Law and legal system

Tokyo prosecutors indicted him and Nissan for underreporting his income, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK and private news agency Kyodo.

Spokespeople for Nissan and the Tokyo prosecutors' office declined to comment.

Ghosn's sudden downfall began when he was arrested in Tokyo last month. He has since been ousted as chairman of Nissan (NSANY) and Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF) and temporarily replaced as head of France's Renault (RNSDF).

Ghosn has not yet responded publicly to the allegations.

This is a developing story

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Indianapolis
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Rockville
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 22°
Cold now, warmer air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Bill to Shorten Indiana Legislative Sessions

Image

Kat-A-Korner Fish Fry

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sycamore women beat UIC

Image

Marshall earns career milestone with Rivet win

Image

North Daviess stays perfect

Image

Eastern Greene slips past N. Knox

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

${article.thumbnail.title}

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute