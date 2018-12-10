Carlos Ghosn and Nissan have reportedly been indicted in Japan

Carlos Ghosn and Nissan, the Japanese automaker he saved from collapse, were indicted Monday on allegations of financial misconduct, according to Japanese media.

The reported moves deepen a crisis that already brought down Ghosn, one of the global car industry's iconic figures.

Tokyo prosecutors indicted him and Nissan for underreporting his income, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK and private news agency Kyodo.

Spokespeople for Nissan and the Tokyo prosecutors' office declined to comment.

Ghosn's sudden downfall began when he was arrested in Tokyo last month. He has since been ousted as chairman of Nissan (NSANY) and Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF) and temporarily replaced as head of France's Renault (RNSDF).

Ghosn has not yet responded publicly to the allegations.

