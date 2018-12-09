Clear
Ayers not taking job as White House chief of staff

Nick Ayers, the leading candidate to replace John Kelly as President Donald Trump's chief of staff, will not...

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 5:56 PM
Updated: Dec. 9, 2018 5:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nick Ayers, the leading candidate to replace John Kelly as President Donald Trump's chief of staff, will not be taking the job, a White House official told CNN Sunday.

Ayers, who has served as Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff for more than a year, is not taking the position because the President and Ayers could not agree to terms, the official said. Trump pushed Ayers to commit to two years on the job, but he declined. He has young children, he told the President, and wants to move back to his home state of Georgia. He offered to become chief of staff temporarily, but Trump insisted on a two-year commitment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Ayers would not be taking the job as Trump's chief of staff.

Trump told reporters Saturday that Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general and Trump's previous secretary of homeland security, will leave at the end of year.

This story is developing and will be updated.

