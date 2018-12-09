Clear

Wisconsin gov.-elect won't rule out suing over bills that would limit power

Democratic Wisconsin Gov.-elect Tony Evers said he's looking at "all options at the table" if outgoing Repub...

Democratic Wisconsin Gov.-elect Tony Evers said he's looking at "all options at the table" if outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker doesn't veto a set of GOP bills aimed at limiting the incoming administration's powers.

When asked if he planned to sue over the matter if Walker didn't veto the legislation, Evers said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he wasn't "making any promises one way or the other."

"All issues are on the table," Evers said. "I'm not making any promises one way or the other, but we're looking at all issues, all options at the table. I need to stand up for the people of Wisconsin. There's 2.6 million people that voted in this last election, and they expect me to do that. So I'm going to, we're going to pursue this."

The bills passed by the Republican-led state legislature last week would weaken the state's executive branch just as Democrats prepare to reclaim it after nearly a decade. The legislation also targets the authorities of incoming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who, like Evers, campaigned on promises to expand health care and protect welfare programs.

The bills include measures to codify work requirements for some Medicaid recipients and allowing the legislature veto power over whether to join or withdraw from various types of litigation, including a multi-state lawsuit seeking to invalidate Obamacare to which Wisconsin is a party.

The intentions behind the bills were made clear by Republican leaders -- ahead of voting, state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos reminded Republican colleagues: "We are going to have a very liberal governor," he said, "who is going to enact policies that are in direct contrast to what many of us believe in."

Walker will have only a limited number of days to take action on the bills.

