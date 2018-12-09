Someone has been disseminating anti-Semitic pamphlets in Pittsburgh -- including in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, site of a mass shooting that targeted Jews in October -- according to a statement from the city.
The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are investigating the pamphlets, they said in a statement Sunday. Authorities said they are taking the matter very seriously.
2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
Anti-semitism
Belief, religion and spirituality
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Discrimination
Domestic terrorism
Hate crimes
Homicide
International relations and national security
Mass murder
Murder
National security
North America
Northeastern United States
Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh
Racism and racial discrimination
Religious discrimination
Shootings
Societal issues
Society
Terrorism
Terrorism and counter-terrorism
The Americas
United States
Unrest, conflicts and war
Violence in society
"Such hate-filled material will not be tolerated in Pittsburgh -- not by residents, City officials nor Law Enforcement," the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department said on Twitter.
"Pittsburgh is and will remain Stronger than Hate."
The contents of the pamphlets, and exactly when and where they were found, were not immediately clear Sunday.
In October, 11 members of the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill were gunned down as Saturday morning services were about to begin. The suspect in the shooting has pleaded not guilty to 44 federal charges in the killings, including 32 that are punishable by death.
The gunman made anti-Semitic comments while opening fire on the congregation and also targeted Jews on social media, a law enforcement official said.
Related Content
- Pittsburgh police are investigating anti-Semitic pamphlets found in Squirrel Hill, site of the synagogue shooting
- Anti-Semitic graffiti found on Carmel synagogue
- Police investigate Anti-Semitic social media post
- Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims identified
- A California synagogue was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti four days after Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh police: Active shooter situation near synagogue
- Steyer: McCarthy tweet an anti-Semitic move
- Israeli Pres.: Anti-semitism corrupts society
- Here's how the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue unfolded