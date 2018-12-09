Clear

Nadler: Trump payments likely impeachable

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the likely incoming House Judiciary Committee chairman, discusses whether federal prosecutors' claim that then-candidate Donald Trump directed illegal payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal in 2016 warrants impeachment.

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 12:12 PM
Updated: Dec. 9, 2018 12:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If accusations that President Donald Trump directed his former lawyer Michael Cohen to make illegal hush payments to women who had alleged affairs with Trump prove to be true, Rep. Jerry Nadler said those actions would be impeachable offenses.

"They would be impeachable offenses. Whether they're important enough to justify an impeachment is a different question," Nadler, D-New York, said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning. "Certainly, they're impeachable offenses, because, even though they were committed before the President became President, they were committed in the service of fraudulently obtaining the office."

In a sentencing memo on Friday, prosecutors from the Manhattan US attorney's office wrote, "In particular, and as Cohen himself has now admitted, with respect to both payments, he acted in coordination with and at the direction of Individual-1." Individual-1 is the term prosecutors have been using to refer to the President.

Friday's court filing was the first time prosecutors said Cohen acted at the direction of Trump to make payments to silence women who claim to have had affairs with Trump prior to his time running for office.

Trump has denied the affairs and has not been accused of any crimes related to the payments.

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to eight federal crimes, including tax fraud, making false statements to a bank, and campaign-finance violations tied to his work for Trump, including hush payments Cohen made or helped orchestrate.

Nadler, the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, noted Sunday that although Trump's alleged direction of the hush payments might be an impeachable offense, that would not necessarily mean they would proceed with impeachment proceedings.

"You don't necessarily launch an impeachment against the President because he committed an impeachable offense," Nadler said. "There are several things you have to look at."

He continued: "One, were impeachable offenses committed, how many, et cetera. Secondly, how important were they? Do they rise to the gravity where you should undertake an impeachment? An impeachment is an attempt to effect or overturn the result of the last election and should do it only for very serious situations. That's the question."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Continued, below-average cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sycamore women beat UIC

Image

Marshall earns career milestone with Rivet win

Image

North Daviess stays perfect

Image

Eastern Greene slips past N. Knox

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

South Knox beats Robinson

Image

Marshall holds off SV

Image

Parke Heritage wins first ever home game

Image

Barr-Reeve knocks off Memorial

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday