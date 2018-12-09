Clear

Body found in NZ search for missing British backpacker

New Zealand police searching for missing British backpacker Grace Millane say they have found a body, state ...

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 1:22 AM
Updated: Dec. 9, 2018 1:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New Zealand police searching for missing British backpacker Grace Millane say they have found a body, state broadcaster Radio New Zealand reported Sunday.

Millane, 22, was last seen at the Auckland city center the evening of December 1.

Auckland

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Europe

Homicide

Murder

New Zealand

Northern Europe

Oceania

United Kingdom

Saturday, police said they believed Millane was dead and that a man seen with her in Auckland the night she disappeared will be charged in her death.

Police said Sunday they are conducting a full scene examination of an area in Henderson, West Auckland. The location is bush-clad and contains one of the city's reservoirs.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said Sunday afternoon that a body believed to be that of Millane had been found, but was yet to be formally identified, Radio New Zealand reported.

For days, local police had searched for Millane but new evidence changed the course from a missing person investigation to a murder case.

"The evidence we have located so far -- our scene examination, CCTV footage and our investigation, has determined that Grace is no longer alive and this is a murder investigation," Auckland Police Detective Scott Beard said at a news conference Saturday.

Police said they detained a 26-year-old man seen with her on the night of her disappearance, and will charge him Monday with Millane's murder. They said they believe he and Grace visited a number of locations that evening, and they are looking for information on a vehicle linked to the case.

Millane had been in New Zealand for two weeks, the UK's Press Association news agency reported.

Beard said Millane was out of contact with her parents for days and they were especially worried that they could not reach her last Sunday for her 22nd birthday. Members of Millane's family have made appeals on Facebook for information.

"The Millane family have requested privacy at this time and will not be making any further statements at this stage," the Auckland city police's statement said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Robinson
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Rockville
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Casey
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Brazil
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Marshall
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Cold trend continues.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamore women beat UIC

Image

Marshall earns career milestone with Rivet win

Image

North Daviess stays perfect

Image

Eastern Greene slips past N. Knox

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

South Knox beats Robinson

Image

Marshall holds off SV

Image

Parke Heritage wins first ever home game

Image

Barr-Reeve knocks off Memorial

Image

Sycamores beat Truman State

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday