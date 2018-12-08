Clear

Former Nixon WH lawyer: Congress will have 'little choice' but to begin impeachment proceedings

Former Nixon White House lawyer John Dean said he thinks Congress will have "little choice" but to begin imp...

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 8:36 PM
Updated: Dec. 8, 2018 8:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Nixon White House lawyer John Dean said he thinks Congress will have "little choice" but to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump following a Friday evening court filing involving Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen.

"I think what this totality of today's filings show that the House is going to have little choice, the way this is going, other than to start impeachment proceedings," Dean, a CNN contributor, said Friday on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

John Dean

Law and legal system

Michael Cohen

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal government

White House

Government organizations - US

Impeachment

Political scandals

Scandals

US Congress

Dean, who served time in prison for his involvement in the Watergate scandal, was discussing a sentencing memo from the Manhattan US attorney's office, which was the first time prosecutors have said Cohen acted at the direction of Trump when the former fixer made payments to silence women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump prior to his time running for office.

Trump has denied the affairs and has not been accused of any crimes related to the payments.

But when Cohen pleaded guilty in August to campaign finance violations connected to the payments as well as other charges, he stated in court that he had been directed by Trump.

"In his allocution, he implicated Trump directly," Dean said of Cohen. "And he was doing it, his instructions, that's why the payments were made and they were for his benefit."

In the sentencing memo on Friday, prosecutors wrote, "In particular, and as Cohen himself has now admitted, with respect to both payments, he acted in coordination with and at the direction of Individual-1." Individual-1 is the term prosecutors have been using to refer to the President.

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to eight federal crimes, including tax fraud, making false statements to a bank and campaign-finance violations tied to his work for Trump, including hush payments Cohen made or helped orchestrate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Robinson
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Rockville
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Casey
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Brazil
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Marshall
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
A Cold Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment Three, In The Paint

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Tree lighting at 12 Points

Image

A sneak peek at the new History Center

Image

International Paper makes CASA donation

Image

The Battle of the Bells in Knox County

Image

Parke County Internet Survey

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday