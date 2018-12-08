Clear

If you illegally pass a school bus in this Canada province, you'll have your license suspended for 3 months

Prince Edward Island is taking school safety to the next level beginning Saturday.The Canadian provin...

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 8:37 PM
Updated: Dec. 8, 2018 8:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Prince Edward Island is taking school safety to the next level beginning Saturday.

The Canadian province said in a news release drivers who illegally pass school buses will lose their license. The new law took effect Saturday and is aimed at those drivers who pass a bus with its red lights activated.

Automotive industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Canada

Continents and regions

Education

Motor vehicles

North America

Public bus service

Public transportation

The Americas

Transportation and warehousing

Travel and tourism

Travel arrangements and reservations

Travel tickets

"We all have a role to play in keeping children safe on their way to school. This change means that drivers who ignore this law are not allowed on Island roads," said Paula Biggar, Prince Edward Island's transportation, infrastructure and energy minister.

The new law means any drivers who ignore it will receive 12 demerit points on their license, which results in a three-month suspension and an additional fine of $5,000. A driver would previously get eight demerit points for such an offense.

In order to reinstate the license, the release says a driver must now meet with highway safety officials, pay a $100 reinstatement fee and take a defensive driving course within six months of getting the license back.

Once the license is reinstated, the driver "is on a demerit point probation," so any additional points within one year will lead to another license suspension, officials say.

"No distraction is worth risking the life of a child," said Jordan Brown, the education, early learning and culture minister. "I'm glad to see one more step being taken to protect our children who rely on the bus to get to school every day."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Robinson
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Rockville
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Casey
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Brazil
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Marshall
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
A Cold Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment Three, In The Paint

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Tree lighting at 12 Points

Image

A sneak peek at the new History Center

Image

International Paper makes CASA donation

Image

The Battle of the Bells in Knox County

Image

Parke County Internet Survey

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday