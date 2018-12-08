Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump flips coin at Army-Navy game

College football fans, military leaders and members of the Trump administration gathered in Philadelphia on ...

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 5:48 PM
Updated: Dec. 8, 2018 5:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

College football fans, military leaders and members of the Trump administration gathered in Philadelphia on Saturday for the 119th annual Army-Navy game.

The game kicked off with a coin toss performed by President Donald Trump, which landed in favor of the Navy.

Armed forces

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Military

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal government

White House

At the game, Trump was joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Interior Department Secretary Ryan Zinke, Secretary of the Army Mark Esper and Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer, according to the White House.

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, who currently serves as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as the man picked by Trump to succeed him, current US Army chief of staff Gen. Mark Milley, were also present.

Ahead of the game, Air Force One did a fly-by at Lincoln Financial Field as it approached Philadelphia. The flight path into Philadelphia International Airport goes near the stadium, but Air Force One flew closer to the stadium and dipped its right wing before landing.

Trump's appearance at the game comes amid another staff shakeup for his administration. Earlier in the day, Trump announced his current chief of staff, John Kelly, would be leaving his position at the end of the year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
A Cold Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment Three, In The Paint

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Tree lighting at 12 Points

Image

A sneak peek at the new History Center

Image

International Paper makes CASA donation

Image

The Battle of the Bells in Knox County

Image

Parke County Internet Survey

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder