Iran's President warns US sanctions could increase flow of illegal drugs

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned Saturday that the United States' re-imposed sanctions on Iran will not help his country in fighting drug trafficking and will open doors for illegal drugs into western countries, including the United States.
Rouhani made his remarks while speaking from Tehran at an anti-terrorism conference attended by parliamentary speakers from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, China and Russia. Rouhani said "boycotting Iran undermines our ability to fight drugs and terrorism," according to Iran's state-run Tasnim news.
Afghanistan
Asia
Continents and regions
Controlled substances
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal offenses
Drug crimes
Drugs and society
Embargoes and sanctions
Europe
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Hassan Rouhani
Illegal drugs
International relations
International relations and national security
Iran
Iran nuclear development
Middle East
Middle East and North Africa
North America
Political Figures - Intl
Politics
Society
South Asia
The Americas
United States
US federal government
White House
"By making Iran weaker through sanctions, many people will not be safe. Those who do not believe what we say, they had better look at the map," Rouhani said.
The Iranian president said his country spends millions of dollars each year in the fight against drug trafficking, "the results of which guarantees more health for people from Eastern Europe to Western America and from Northern Africa to Western Asia."
"I warn all those who boycott, that if our abilities in fighting drugs and terrorism in their origins is undermined, you will not be able to survive the debris of drugs, refugees and bombs and assassination," Rouhani said.
Iran's strategic location between Afghanistan and Europe plays a significant role in fighting drug trafficking
Its 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan "has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe," Tasnim reported in May 2018
In 2018, Iran's anti-narcotics police forces seized more than 330 tons of illicit drugs across the country, Iranian state media reported
According to a United Nations report, Afghanistan is considered a major source of opium, morphine and heroin for Iran, Pakistan , India and Central Asia. It is also the main source of heroin in Europe.
"Increased law enforcement efforts by Iran apparently restricted Afghan opium exports and therefore contributed to the decline of opium production," the UN report said.
The United States in November officially reimposed penalties that had been lifted as part of the Iranian nuclear deal. The Trump administration added nearly 700 targets, including 50 Iranian financial institutions, to a sanctions list.
Trump administration officials said the reinstated sanctions marked an intensifying effort to strangle Iran's economy to pressure the regime to change its ways. Any company or country that does business with Tehran will feel the sting of US penalties, they said.
Related Content
- Iran's President warns US sanctions could increase flow of illegal drugs
- Iran's president vows to defy Trump sanctions
- Iran braces for impact of US sanctions
- Iran FM: US has 'addiction to sanctions'
- Trump warns countries against doing business with Iran as sanctions kick back in
- Turkey's Erdogan helped Iran evade US sanctions, witness claims
- Trump keeping options 'open' on Iran sanctions waiver
- Iran deal deadlines loom as Trump weighs sanctions
- Iran threatens 'severe' response to US sanctions against judiciary chief
- Iran deal: Who loses as US sanctions return