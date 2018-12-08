Clear

Salvini holds 'Italians first' rally in Rome to celebrate six months in power

Far-right Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini attacked same-sex unions and promised to put "Italian...

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 1:07 PM
Updated: Dec. 8, 2018 1:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Far-right Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini attacked same-sex unions and promised to put "Italians first" during a rally in Rome on Saturday, as his government remained locked in deadlock with the EU over its proposed budget.

The rally was held to celebrate the success of Salvini's Northern League party in this year's general election, which saw the populist and euroskeptic party enter into a coalition with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Europe

Government and public administration

Italy

Matteo Salvini

Political Figures - Intl

Politics

Rome

Southern Europe

Salvini told about 50,000 supporters in Piazza del Popolo that the current government would last for five years. But the event had the markings of a campaign rally throughout, with the Interior Minister telling the crowd that "United we will win" as he finished his speech.

A vocal opponent of same-sex marriages, which are not legal in Italy, Salvini also promised a return to Italy's traditional roots, saying: "We will be be judged by the number of cribs we fill, with babies born not to Parent one or Parent two but to a mother and a father."

Italy is facing disciplinary proceedings from the European Commission over its proposed budget, which the bloc says does not comply with fiscal rules on EU member states.

"We are afraid of nothing and nobody," Salvini said of the dispute, while supporters waved flags adorned with the "Italians first" slogan, according to Agence France-Presse.

He also chided European regulations on so-called Made in Italy products and foods, saying: "We need a new EU based on respect, work and progress."

The event came days after Italy passed the so-called "Salvini decree," which removed migrants from the country's "welcome centers" and essentially made them homeless.

Hours before he took to the stage, a stampede at a rap concert in Corinaldo, north of Rome, killed five teenagers and one adult.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
A Cold Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment Three, In The Paint

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Tree lighting at 12 Points

Image

A sneak peek at the new History Center

Image

International Paper makes CASA donation

Image

The Battle of the Bells in Knox County

Image

Parke County Internet Survey

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder