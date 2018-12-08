President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
"I am pleased to announce my nomination of four-star General Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the United States Army -- as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, replacing General Joe Dunford, who will be retiring," Trump posted on Twitter Saturday morning. "I am thankful to both of these incredible men for their service to our Country!"
Armed forces
Donald Trump
Mark Milley
Military
Misc people
Political Figures - US
Trump said the date of transition is still to be determined.
Gen. Joseph Dunford, whose term expires later next year, is expected to serve out his term.
The chairman is the highest-ranking military officer in the country and serves as the principal military adviser to the president.
Related Content
- Trump names Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley to be new Joint Chiefs chairman
- Trump to name new Joint Chiefs chairman, sources say
- Former Joint Chiefs chairman worries about generals in Trump's White House
- Former Joint Chiefs chairman: Nuclear war with North Korea closer than ever
- Rubio fires chief of staff over allegations
- Samantha Barry named Glamour editor-in-chief
- Chris Liddell named a new deputy White House chief of staff
- Exclusive: Second lady's chief of staff departs for Hill job
- White House deputy chief of staff to leave
- John Bolton's chief of staff out at National Security Council