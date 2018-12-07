Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hear the 'sound' of wind on Mars

NASA captured what wind sounds like on Mars, just a few days after its InSight lander touched down on the Red Planet.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 9:50 PM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 10:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Grab your headphones and prepare to be blown away.

NASA just announced it has heard the first-ever "sounds" of wind on Mars. But if you're expecting howling, swooshes and crackles, you're in for a surprise. These are vibrations, captured by NASA's InSight lander, which touched down on the Red Planet just last week. The craft will stay put until November 24, 2020, measuring quakes that happen anywhere on Mars.

This week, the craft recorded something unexpected.

"InSight sensors captured a haunting low rumble caused by vibrations from the wind, estimated to be blowing between 10 to 25 mph (5 to 7 meters a second) on Dec. 1, from northwest to southeast," the agency said.

An air pressure sensor and a seismometer recorded the noise through the vibrations in the air and vibrations around the aircraft "caused by the wind moving over the spacecraft's solar panels."

This is the only time when vibrations from the lander will be recorded by the seismometer, since it will be moved by the craft's robotic armed and placed on the Martian surface, along with other instruments.

The craft's landing comes as part of NASA's mission to explore the planet's deep interior.

InSight lander's sensors are designed to detect quakes and air pressure through wind vibrations. The lander will measure whether tremors have the same effect as earthquakes. The Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure (SEIS), the seismometer, will use the vibrations to help scientists configure more about the planet's interior.

"Capturing this audio was an unplanned treat. But one of the things our mission is dedicated to is measuring motion on Mars, and naturally that includes motion caused by sound waves," Bruce Banerdt, the InSight principal investigator at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a statement.

To better hear this bass sound, it's better you bring out your headphones, or your subwoofer, as NASA suggested.

You can hear the sounds here and listen to NASA's news telecon with a panel of scientists here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Indianapolis
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Brazil
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
A Cold Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

International Paper makes CASA donation

Image

The Battle of the Bells in Knox County

Image

Parke County Internet Survey

Image

Toys for Tots at Rick's Smokehouse

Image

Opioid Summit in Terre Haute

Image

Kevin gets festive with his Friday forecast

Image

Kevin gets festive with his Friday forecast

Image

Coyotes in the winter

Image

Hulman Street closure

Image

Terre Haute receives cultural honor

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder