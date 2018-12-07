Settle in with these weekend reads

An empire built overnight. The fall of a NFL star's career. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

A Missouri police chief apologizes to rape victims and orders changes in how his department handles sex crimes cases after a CNN investigation. Officials in several states are acting to ensure rape kits are not being destroyed.

A free house may sound like a scam. But Japan faces an unusual property problem: It has more homes than people to live in them.

He had a simple job in a forest. Then 20 years later, he built a $44 billion empire. Today, he has vanished and, as that empire crumbles, is reportedly under investigation by the Chinese government.

As debates over music in the age of #MeToo rage on, more attention is being paid to the messages contained in popular songs. To keep their fans happy, radio stations are tuning in and taking a closer look at the songs they play.

The sequence of events surrounding former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has echoed how the NFL disciplined -- or failed to discipline -- Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice in 2014. Here's what's happened in the NFL since then.

As America says goodbye to the 41st President of the United States, his service dog is among those mourning George H.W. Bush's death. Sully captured the hearts of many, but he's not your average four-legged pet.

Some call Priyanka Chopra's rise to international icon ruthlessly careerist and others unabashedly feminist, writes Rafia Zakaria. This criticism stems from the fact that this powerful actress is full of all the contradictions that surround ambitious women.