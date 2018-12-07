Related Content
- Substantial jail time recommended for Cohen
- Prosecutors want 'substantial term of imprisonment' for Michael Cohen
- Trump would consider 'substantially better' TPP deal
- READ: Mueller says Flynn provided 'substantial' assistance
- Mueller filing: Flynn gave substantial assistance
- Mueller: Flynn gave 'substantial' & 'first-hand' info
- Flynn has given 'substantial assistance' to the special counsel
- Trump weighing recommendation to expel Russian diplomats
- Pentagon delivers recommendations on Guantanamo Bay's future
- Group recommends renaming airport to honor MLK
Scroll for more content...