Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump says some GOP candidates 'choke like dogs'

President Donald Trump lamented the Republican Party's candidate selection for the midterm elections during ...

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 4:53 PM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 4:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump lamented the Republican Party's candidate selection for the midterm elections during a wide-ranging speech at the Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday afternoon.

Touting Republican Sen.-elect Josh Hawley's November victory in the race for a US Senate seat in Missouri, Trump referenced some candidates who "choke" on the campaign trail.

Bill Barr

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Kansas City

Midwestern United States

Missouri

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US federal government

US Senate

White House

Animals

Dogs

Elections and campaigns

Life forms

Mammals

Political candidates

Political organizations

US political parties

US Republican Party

Capital punishment

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Societal issues

Society

"You pick somebody. Looks good, sounds good," the President said of backing candidates. "Then they choke. They choke like dogs."

"And then you say, 'What did I do? I picked the wrong person,' " Trump added.

The President lamented media reports on Democratic control of the House following the elections.

"I keep listening to the fake news, that they won the House, House, House, House. Nobody ever talks about the Senate," Trump said, adding, "We won the Senate easily."

"We picked up two. That hasn't been done in a long time," Trump said of the seats Republicans added in November. "We have the Senate now 53 to 47 and we're very proud of that, but you never hear that."

The President also reiterated his support for using the death penalty against "cop killers" in the United States and fentanyl traffickers in China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping "agreed to make (fentanyl) a controlled substance -- and the highest criminality. And that would bring into play, again, the words 'death penalty.' From no penalty to death penalty," Trump said. "If they get caught they're going to get the death penalty. I have a feeling you're going to see it go down very rapidly."

The President touted his recent selection of William Barr as the next attorney general, which he had announced hours earlier at the White House.

"Bill previously led the Justice Department with distinction as attorney general under George H.W. Bush following his unanimous confirmation by the United States Senate," Trump said, later highlighting Barr's "unwavering adherence to the rule of law, which the people in this room like to hear."

"He deserves overwhelming bipartisan support," the President said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Dry and cold streak ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday afternoon forecast

Image

Son speaks out about his father's murder

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32°

Image

Washington

Image

Loogootee

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Festival at the Woods

Image

McDonald's and the backpack program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder