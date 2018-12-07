Clear

Cardi B shows up to court and avoids potential arrest

Car...

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 1:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cardi B made it to court just minutes before her scheduled arraignment hearing on Friday.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, faced potential arrest after failing to show for a hearing Monday. Her attorney, Jeff Kern, said she missed the previous court date due to a scheduling conflict.

Cardi B

Celebrities

Arrests

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

The case stems from Cardi B's alleged involvement in a fight at a Flushing, New York strip club back in August.

She has been charged with two misdemeanors counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of assault.

According to police, Cardi B threw chairs and bottles during the incident.

Her attorney has said he's not aware of any evidence that she caused anyone harm.

Related: Cardi B warned of potential arrest if she skips next court date

On Friday, the judge ordered Cardi B to have no contact with two bartenders who were injured in the fight, a spokesperson for the Queens District Attorney told CNN. Prosecutors had requested bail be set at $2500, but the judge released the "Bodak Yellow" performer on her own recognizance.

Related: Let's give Cardi B a minute

Cardi B is set to perform at New York's Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden Friday night.

She's due back in court next month.

CNN's Evan Simko-Bednarski contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 34°
Dry and cold streak ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday afternoon forecast

Image

Son speaks out about his father's murder

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32°

Image

Washington

Image

Loogootee

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Festival at the Woods

Image

McDonald's and the backpack program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder