Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson end engagement

Like her former group member's song, Michelle Williams is once again one of the "Single Ladies."

The Destiny's Child singer announced Friday that she and sports chaplain/life coach Chad Johnson have ended their engagement.

Celebrities Michelle Williams

She did it while also promoting her new single, "Fearless."

"I still remain fearless," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I guess I still remain single! Things didn't work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don't wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS."

Williams, 38, and Johnson, 40, met during a spiritual retreat in Arizona last year.

They announced their engagement in April. Johnson supported Williams as she shared her struggles with mental health issues.

Michelle Williams reveals she sought help for mental health issues

The pair also starred in the OWN reality series "Chad Loves Michelle," which showcased their relationship and pre-marital counseling.

"I'm assuming a lot of relationships go through a period of time where one or more people get overwhelmed," Williams told People magazine in October. "You don't even know what it's like to have real love because I've had to fight so much in past relationships: fight to have a place, fight for you to see me, fight for you to love me, fight for you to be faithful. In this relationship I didn't have to do that, but I was so ready to fight."