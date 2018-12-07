Clear

URGENT - Trump nominates William Barr to be his next attorney general

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump has decided to nominate former attorney general William Barr to be the ne...

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 10:53 AM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 10:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump has decided to nominate former attorney general William Barr to be the next permanent head of the Justice Department, the President told reporters Friday. Barr, a former attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, has been emerging this week as a consensus candidate to succeed Jeff Sessions as attorney general, two sources familiar with Trump's thinking told CNN on Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Dry and cold streak ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Son speaks out about his father's murder

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32°

Image

Washington

Image

Loogootee

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Festival at the Woods

Image

McDonald's and the backpack program

Image

Vigo County Jail rezoning vote placed on hold

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder