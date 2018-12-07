Clear

Trump picks Nauert to be UN ambassador

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert is his choice to...

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 10:53 AM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 10:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert is his choice to succeed Nikki Haley as US ambassador to the United Nations.

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump said Nauert had done a "great job" at the State Department.

Donald Trump

Government organizations - Intl

Heather Nauert

Political Figures - US

United Nations

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Nikki Haley

Politics

State departments and diplomatic services

US federal government

White House

"She's very talented, very smart, very quick, and I think she's going to be respected by all," Trump said.

Nauert, a former Fox News host who arrived at the State Department in 2017, would be a relatively inexperienced newcomer in one of the most high-profile positions in US diplomacy. Her nomination sets the stage for a potentially tough Senate confirmation hearing, where Democrats will likely grill Nauert on her qualifications for the position.

In an administration rife with internal conflict and deeply distrustful of the UN, Nauert's nomination would place a less senior person at the international agency than Haley, who reportedly sparred with other administration officials.

Nauert's appointment would realign power dynamics within the President's national security team. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told aides he wants the UN position downgraded from the Cabinet-level job Haley had insisted on, an official familiar with his remark has told CNN. Elevating Haley to a Cabinet-level post broke with the tradition of previous Republican administrations.

National security adviser John Bolton has been said to want the role downgraded as well, according to people familiar with his thinking. A former UN ambassador himself, Bolton has taken an interest in some UN matters, such as the International Criminal Court.

The shift means Nauert would wield less clout than her predecessor, both at the UN and within the administration, and as a result, would pose nowhere near the challenge to Bolton, White House chief of staff John Kelly or Pompeo.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Dry and cold streak ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Son speaks out about his father's murder

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32°

Image

Washington

Image

Loogootee

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Festival at the Woods

Image

McDonald's and the backpack program

Image

Vigo County Jail rezoning vote placed on hold

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder