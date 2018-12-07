Clear

Elvis Presley traffic lights appear in town where he was stationed with US Army

Elvis has left the building -- and headed onto the streets of Germany.Traffic lights featuring the Ki...

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 10:52 AM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 10:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Elvis has left the building -- and headed onto the streets of Germany.

Traffic lights featuring the King's likeness have been installed in the German town of Friedberg, just north of Frankfurt, Deutsche Welle reported.

Celebrities

Elvis Presley

Technology

Traffic signals

Transportation technology

Armed forces

Government organizations - US

Military

US Army

US Department of Defense

US federal departments and agencies

A red image of Presley standing at a microphone tells residents and tourists to keep their blue suede shoes parked firmly on the sidewalk, while a green silhouette of the singer showing off his signature gyrating moves lets people know that it's time to rock 'n' roll.

The idea was to create an eye-catching feature for visitors to the town, local politician Marion Götz told regional newspaper Wetterauer Zeitung. Götz said the initiative cost around €900 ($1,020).

Presley was stationed in Friedberg while serving in the US Army, between 1958 and 1960.

And the town can't help falling in love with the music legend -- it already has a square named after him.

The nearby town of Bad Nauheim has also held an annual Elvis Presley Film Festival since 2002.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Dry and cold streak ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Son speaks out about his father's murder

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32°

Image

Washington

Image

Loogootee

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Festival at the Woods

Image

McDonald's and the backpack program

Image

Vigo County Jail rezoning vote placed on hold

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder