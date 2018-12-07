Clear

Killer of pregnant wife and 2 kids now held in Wisconsin

Chris Watts, the man who killed his pregnant wife and two children, has been transferred from a Colorado pri...

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 8:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chris Watts, the man who killed his pregnant wife and two children, has been transferred from a Colorado prison to Wisconsin.

Watts pleaded guilty last month in a Colorado court to first-degree murder and other charges in the death of his wife and young daughters. He was sentenced to five life sentences with no possibility of parole.

Chris Watts

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Health and health care (by demographic group)

Health and medical

Law and legal system

Maternal and child health

Medical fields and specialties

Midwestern United States

Misc people

North America

Obstetrics and gynecology

Pregnancy and childbirth

Shanann Watts

The Americas

United States

Wisconsin

Women's health

Authorities said this week he had been transferred outside of Colorado for his own safety. He is now in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections system, according to online records.

His wife, Shanann Watts, and their daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, were reported missing August 13. The mother was 15 weeks' pregnant and had been planning a party to reveal the gender of the new baby when they went missing.

Her father has said the baby was a boy whom his daughter would have named Nico Lee.

Chris Watts initially put out a plea for his family's return and denied having anything to do with their disappearance.

Three days later, the body of Shanann Watts was found in a shallow grave. The girls' bodies were discovered in oil tanks at a company where their father had worked.

After those discoveries, Chris Watts changed his story, telling police he had strangled his wife in a fit of rage after seeing her choking their younger daughter, Celeste.

But prosecutors said Watts strangled his wife for at least two minutes, not in an uncontrollable rage. He then suffocated his daughters and drove their bodies to the work site.

Watts, authorities said, was having an affair. The woman, a co-worker, said Watts told her he and his wife were separating.

As law enforcement officials searched the site where the bodies were discovered, prosecutors said Watts was texting his girlfriend about their future.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Dry and cold streak ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Son speaks out about his father's murder

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32°

Image

Washington

Image

Loogootee

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Festival at the Woods

Image

McDonald's and the backpack program

Image

Vigo County Jail rezoning vote placed on hold

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder