Watch dramatic Emirates plane landing

Video captures the moment when an Emirates Boeing 777 attempted a difficult landing due to high winds at Newcastle airport in the UK.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 7:56 AM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 7:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A heartwarming moment at a historic funeral, a scary plane landing attempt and a life-saving shove caught on camera. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Any way the wind blows

Sometimes the wind is not at your back -- it's all around you. Video shows the harrowing moment an Emirates Boeing 777 attempted to land in the United Kingdom during high crosswinds, but things did not go as planned.

The friendship keeps sailing

Former President George W. Bush thought ahead to keep a sweet tradition alive, even during his father's funeral. While greeting others from the aisle of Washington's National Cathedral, Bush slyly slipped an item to former first lady Michelle Obama, replaying a moment they shared at Sen. John McCain's funeral.

Abrupt commercial break

Things got tense on "The View" as hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain, the late senator's daughter, clashed after Behar invoked President Donald Trump's name during a conversation about the late former President George H.W. Bush. Host Whoopi Goldberg didn't waste much time sending the show to a commercial break.

What is 'Early Start,' Alex?

"Jeopardy!" contestants were completely stumped when it came to naming the early morning show that airs on CNN. They were given "___ Start" as part of the clue and needed to fill in the blank, but no one chimed in with so much as an educated guess.

'I'd be dead'

Video shows a Florida Highway Patrol trooper push a man out of the way of an out-of-control car, taking the blow from the car himself. The man involved credits the officer with saving his life. The trooper has been released from the hospital, CNN affiliate WPLG reports.

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

