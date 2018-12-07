Clear

Lindsey Vonn delays injury comeback in farewell season

She is desperate to begin her farewell season, but Lindsey Vonn has been forced to put her return from injur...

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 7:47 AM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 7:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

She is desperate to begin her farewell season, but Lindsey Vonn has been forced to put her return from injury on hold.

Vonn, who needs five more World Cup wins to pass Ingemar Stenmark's record of 86, injured her knee in training last month.

Sports figures

Lindsey Vonn

Sports and recreation

Snow skiing

Alpine skiing

Sports events

FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

Alberta

Banff National Park

Canada

Continents and regions

Destinations and attractions

Lake Louise

National parks and monuments

North America

Parks (green spaces)

Physical locations

Points of interest

Rivers, lakes and falls (by name)

The Americas

The 33-year-old missed her beloved Lake Louise event and had hoped to start her campaign in St. Moritz, Switzerland this weekend but admits she is still not ready.

"Despite a positive check-up with my doctor I still need a little bit more time before I can race again," she wrote on Instagram.

"I feel good and I am training as hard as possible but I'm not going to return until I feel strong enough to win.

"So the hunt for Stenmark's record will have to wait just a little bit longer."

Her next target could be a downhill and super-G in Val Gardena, Italy on December 18 and 19.

Visit CNN/com/Sport for more news, features and videos

Delayed retirement

Vonn announced recently that, despite her impending retirement, she will return at the beginning of next season to race one last time in Lake Louise.

The Canadian venue has been so successful for Vonn it has earned the nickname "Lake Lindsey" -- she has won 18 of her 44 starts on the Alberta track.

Vonn said in a video posted on social media that missing the Lake Louise stop was "devastating" and a "huge blow."

READ: How to ski fast -- the US special forces way

READ: Guide to "Lake Lindsey"

"Hopefully, I break the record this season and can have fun," she added.

"I don't want the record to determine the level of success I've had in my career. I want to push out of the starting gate (at Lake Louise), even if I'm not there to win.

"Lake Louise is just really special to me. It's not about the record. It's not about, 'Oh, well you said you retired.' I really don't care what people think. I really don't. I want to do it for myself."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Dry and cold streak ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32°

Image

Washington

Image

Loogootee

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Festival at the Woods

Image

McDonald's and the backpack program

Image

Vigo County Jail rezoning vote placed on hold

Image

Linton-BR preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder