Clear

Leicester City: Report reveals cause of helicopter crash that killed club owner

The helicopter crash that killed Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in October was caused by a fa...

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 2:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The helicopter crash that killed Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in October was caused by a faulty mechanism in the helicopter's tail rotor mechanism, causing the pilot to lose control of the aircraft, British investigators said.

Srivaddhanaprabha, 60, was one of five people on board the aircraft when it burst into flames after crashing in a parking lot next to King Power Stadium, where the team plays its home games. No one on board survived.

Accident investigations

Accidental fatalities

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Aircraft

Aircraft accidents

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Deaths and fatalities

Football (Soccer)

Helicopters

Investigations

Leicester City FC

Premier League

Society

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

In a report published Thursday, investigators announced they believed based on evidence recovered from the crash that the pilot lost control of the right yaw function of the helicopter after a piece of the tail rotor control mechanism became disconnected.

The report made no mention of foul play and said authorities are still probing the "initiating cause and exact sequence of the failure that resulted in the loss of tail rotor control."

Srivaddhanaprabha's death was a stunning blow to the club and its supporters, as Leicester City had had an extraordinary run of success under his ownership.

The Thai billionaire bought the club for $57 million in 2010 and it was promoted to the Premier League in 2014.

In 2016, the club achieved the once-unthinkable feat of winning the premiership. It went into the 2015-2016 season with odds of 5,000-1 to win but stunned fans, and bookmakers, by taking the title.

Along with handing fans their first top-flight title in the club's history, the businessman won over fans by handing out free beer, water and cupcakes, as well as scarves in cold weather.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Clearing and much colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington

Image

Loogootee

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Festival at the Woods

Image

McDonald's and the backpack program

Image

Vigo County Jail rezoning vote placed on hold

Image

Linton-BR preview

Image

Crown Game

Image

Blue, the Colts mascot stops by Sullivan Middle School

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder