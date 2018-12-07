Clear

CNN takes home five awards at the annual Asian Academy Creative Awards

CNN and Turner Broadcasting won eight honors at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, the region's version of t...

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 2:55 AM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 2:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

CNN and Turner Broadcasting won eight honors at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, the region's version of the International Emmy Awards at a gala ceremony in Singapore Thursday.

CNN won five awards for its reporting in the region, most notably for "Best Documentary Programme," "Best Single News Story" and "Best News or Current Affairs Presenter."

Asia

Continents and regions

East Asia

North Korea

Academy Awards

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

CNN

Companies

Entertainment and arts awards

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Movie awards

Movies

CNN International Correspondent Will Ripley won for "Best Documentary Programme" for "Secret State: Inside North Korea," a half-hour special based on 15 days of reporting inside the reclusive country.

Ripley also won the "Best Single News Story" for his reporting on Pyongyang's attempts to demonstrate its commitment to peace talks by destroying its only nuclear site. North Korea invited a number of journalists inside the country in May to witness a series of explosions that purportedly destroyed tunnels leading to the site.

News Stream anchor Kristie Lu Stout took the award for "Best News or Current Affairs Presenter" and the program itself also earned top honors in the category of "Best News Programme."

CNN Vision's Business Traveller won for the "Best Lifestyle Programme" for its episode on Thailand, exploring the country's evolving tourism industry.

Turner Broadcasting's Cartoon Network took home three awards. Lamput won "Best 2D Animated Programme or Series," and Bill and Tony won "Best 3D Animated Programme or Series" and "Best Children's Animated Programme or Series."

The Asian Academy Creative Awards are part of the Singapore Media Festival and held in conjunction with Asia Television Forum. The second night of the award ceremony is being held on Friday.

Best Documentary Programme (one-off/special)

Secret State Inside North Korea

Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor

Kristie Lu Stout

Best Single News Story/Report

Punggye-ri Nuclear Site Destruction

Best News Programme

News Stream

Best Lifestyle Programme

Business Traveller

Best 2D Animated Programme or Series

Lamput By Cartoon Network

Best 3D Animated Programme or Series

Bill and Tony By Cartoon Network

Best Children's Animated Programme or Series

Bill and Tony By Cartoon Network

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Clearing and much colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington

Image

Loogootee

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Festival at the Woods

Image

McDonald's and the backpack program

Image

Vigo County Jail rezoning vote placed on hold

Image

Linton-BR preview

Image

Crown Game

Image

Blue, the Colts mascot stops by Sullivan Middle School

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder