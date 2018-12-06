Clear

NYT: CBS still paying legal settlement over allegations of sexual assault by '60 Minutes' legend Don Hewitt

Sexual misconduct allegations at CBS have dominated headlines in the last year, but that behavior may have a...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 10:43 PM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 10:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sexual misconduct allegations at CBS have dominated headlines in the last year, but that behavior may have a long history.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the company continues to pay a settlement to a woman who accused "60 Minutes'" founding executive producer Don Hewitt of sexually assaulting her and destroying her career.

Business figures

CBS Corp

Companies

Jeff Fager

New York Times Co

Law and legal system

Settlements and compromises

Trial and procedure

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Societal issues

Society

Violence in society

Hewitt died in 2009, but The Times reported that CBS continues to pay the unidentified woman a substantial —and growing — settlement. The settlement was reached initially in the 1990s, according to The Times, for $450,000 in exchange for her silence. That sum was amended six times, including once in 2018, bringing it to a total exceeding $5 million — "plus annual payments of $75,000 for the rest of her life."

The revelation appears in a draft report on workplace culture at "60 Minutes" for the CBS board, according to The Times. The Times said Thursday that the draft report says, "the physical, administrative and cultural separation between '60 Minutes' and the rest of CBS News permitted misconduct by some '60 Minutes' employees."

CNN has not reviewed a copy of the draft report.

The man who replaced Hewitt as leader of the newsmagazine, Jeff Fager, was fired in September amid accusations of inappropriate conduct.

Fager firmly denied the allegations.

The specific reason for Fager's dismissal, however, stemmed from a text he sent to Jericka Duncan — one of the CBS reporters who had been covering the fallout from Ronan Farrow's investigation of Fager and former CBS CEO Les Moonves.

The Times said the investigation's report is set to be presented to the CBS board next week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Few Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Brazil
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 26°
Clearing and much colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton-BR preview

Image

Crown Game

Image

Blue, the Colts mascot stops by Sullivan Middle School

Image

Downtown Terre Haute holiday festivities

Image

New business opens in downtown Terre Haute

Image

Terre Haute group buys gifts for foster kids

Image

People are happy Margaret Avenue has reopened

Image

Current sheriff and sheriff-elect talk about the jail situation

Image

Kevin celebrates 36 years at WTHI

Image

Snow and cold - Kevin has your full forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder