Clear

Maria Butina plea deal may be near

Attorneys for Maria Butina and the Justice Department gave more signs they are negotiating a plea deal for the accused Russian spy. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 9:05 PM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 9:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Attorneys for Maria Butina and the Justice Department gave more signs Thursday morning they are negotiating a plea deal for the accused Russian spy.

In a conference call with a federal judge in Washington, the attorneys said another upcoming hearing in the case should be canceled and that subpoenas planned for American University, where Butina was a graduate student, may be withdrawn by the end of this week.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys have previously indicated they were negotiating to end Butina's case.

Butina was charged this summer for illegally acting as a foreign agent for Russia and accused of trying to create a back channel for Russia through activist groups, including the National Rifle Association.

She is currently being held in solitary confinement at a Northern Virginia jail, her attorneys have said. So far, she has maintained her innocence, saying she was never a foreign agent and simply a foreign student studying in America.

If Butina were to change her plea in the case from not guilty to guilty, she would likely return to Russia.

Prosecutors previously told a court she was in touch with Russian backers and agents as she ingratiated herself with politically powerful Americans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Clearing and much colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blue, the Colts mascot stops by Sullivan Middle School

Image

Downtown Terre Haute holiday festivities

Image

New business opens in downtown Terre Haute

Image

Terre Haute group buys gifts for foster kids

Image

People are happy Margaret Avenue has reopened

Image

Current sheriff and sheriff-elect talk about the jail situation

Image

Kevin celebrates 36 years at WTHI

Image

Snow and cold - Kevin has your full forecast

Image

Washington Railroad bypass

Image

Children's Medicine Recall

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder