Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Roger Stone says he is not sharing information with the President's lawyers

Roger Stone said Thursday that he does not have a joint defense agreement with President Donald Trump's lega...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 5:58 PM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 5:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Roger Stone said Thursday that he does not have a joint defense agreement with President Donald Trump's legal team, nor are the two sides sharing information.

Stone, an informal political adviser to the President who was in Washington for a speech, also said he is refusing to testify now to the Senate because it would not be public testimony, despite previously testifying before the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors.

Political Figures - US

Roger Stone

"Because I am clearly under investigation now and no attorney in their right mind would allow you to put yourself in that jeopardy," Stone said when asked why he wouldn't testify to the Senate. "Because this is not about Russian collusion, it's about the parsing of words. It's about process crimes and perjury traps, and I decline to participate."

He said he would be willing to reconsider requests from the Senate if he could testify publicly.

Stone would not say if he would invoke his FIfth Amendment right to not testify in order to avoid incriminating himself if contacted by special counsel Robert Mueller, telling reporters that was a "hypothetical."

Stone is reportedly a focus of Mueller's investigation.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Wintry mix developing; turning colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Current sheriff and sheriff-elect talk about the jail situation

Image

Kevin celebrates 36 years at WTHI

Image

Snow and cold - Kevin has your full forecast

Image

Washington Railroad bypass

Image

Children's Medicine Recall

Image

General election numbers hit 51 percent in Indiana

Image

Shutters - Budget Blinds of Terre Haute

Image

Preventing Freezing Pipes - Paul Davis

Image

Community Service of Lessons and Carols, St. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

Image

Where should a Vigo County jail be located? The question remains

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder