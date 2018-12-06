Clear
Mysterious Instagram glitch shows funky lines on photos

No, your phone isn't broken.On Thursday, strange lines began appearing on some Instagram posts and St...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 5:57 PM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 5:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

No, your phone isn't broken.

On Thursday, strange lines began appearing on some Instagram posts and Stories, which are photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

Posts seen by CNN Business featured gray or multi-colored lines across photos. Location and user tags on Instagram also had funky formatting and were illegible in some cases. Some Instagram photos reposted to Facebook also had the same issue.

"We're aware of this issue and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible," an Instagram spokesperson told CNN Business. The company did not provide any additional information.

A spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It's unclear how widespread the problem is or what is causing it.

Users complained about the issue on Twitter, while others wondered whether it was a new filter (it's not).

According to the website Down Detector, which tracks outages for a variety of services, users also reported other issues with Instagram on November 28, November 30 and December 3, including problems with the news feed and website.

Most recently, Facebook experienced issues on three days last week, including log-in problems. Those issues were all resolved, according to Down Detector.

