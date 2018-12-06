Clear

CNN and The Des Moines Register to partner for Iowa polling

CNN will partner with The Des Moines Register on "The Iowa Poll" in the lead-up to the state's 2020 presiden...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 2:26 PM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 2:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

CNN will partner with The Des Moines Register on "The Iowa Poll" in the lead-up to the state's 2020 presidential caucuses, the news organizations announced Thursday.

The partnership, in collaboration with financial sponsor Mediacom, will see CNN and the Des Moines Register "exercise joint editorial control" over "The Iowa Poll," which was founded by the Register in 1943.

2020 Presidential election

Continents and regions

Des Moines

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Iowa

Midwestern United States

North America

Political candidates

Politics

Primaries and caucuses

The Americas

United States

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

"The Iowa Poll," which is closely watched by political observers, will give insight into the important Iowa caucuses, which take place on February 3, 2020. The caucuses will be the first proving ground for what's expected to be a massive field of Democratic candidates vying to take on President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election. It's even possible there will be some Republican candidates gunning for their party's nomination as retiring Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and outgoing Ohio Gov. John Kasich have not ruled out a primary challenge to Trump.

"The Des Moines Register's Iowa Poll has long provided unparalleled insights into the opinions of Iowans during the twists and turns of the caucus cycle," said Carol Hunter, the executive editor of the Des Moines Register. "This polling partnership with CNN brings together two news organizations that provide powerhouse political coverage."

"Together, along with the support of Mediacom, we can field a series of polls that illuminate the evolving opinions of Iowans as the caucus races takes shape," she continued.

CNN's Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist touted the partnership in Thursday's press release as an opportunity for "robust political coverage."

"It may only be four weeks since the midterm election, but the 2020 presidential election cycle is already well underway," he said.

"CNN is thrilled to partner with the Des Moines Register and Mediacom on the famed Iowa Poll as part of our commitment to provide the best and most robust political coverage of this extremely consequential election season."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 28°
Wintry mix developing; turning colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Service of Lessons and Carols, St. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

Image

Where should a Vigo County jail be located? The question remains

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Rain and snow, then rain, then rain and snow again. High: 37°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Marines sort toys for Toys for Tots

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Parent Meeting

Image

Wednesday night area planning meeting

Image

ISU women

Image

ISU men

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder