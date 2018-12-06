Clear

Southwest flight slides off runway in Burbank, FAA says

A Southwest Airlines flight slid off a runway Thursday at California's Hollywood Burbank Airport during heav...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 2:24 PM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 2:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Southwest Airlines flight slid off a runway Thursday at California's Hollywood Burbank Airport during heavy rain, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

There were no injuries reported, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

Air transportation

Airports

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Federal Aviation Administration

Government organizations - US

Southwest Airlines

Transportation and warehousing

US Department of Transportation

US federal departments and agencies

Flight 278, a Boeing 737-700 that originated in Oakland, California, came to a stop after hitting a barrier designed to catch aircraft that leave the runway, he said.

The airport is open, and all airlines are operational, the airport tweeted. One runway has been closed.

There were 112 passengers and five crew members on the flight, Southwest spokeswoman Brandy King said.

Around the time of the incident, visibility at the airport dropped to 1 mile. The area is experiencing heavy rain -- up to a half inch in an hour at one point, and a flood advisory is in effect for Los Angeles County, where the airport is located.

Over one six-hour span, the area received 1.66 inches of rain. Its monthly average is 2.4 inches.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 28°
Wintry mix developing; turning colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Service of Lessons and Carols, St. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

Image

Where should a Vigo County jail be located? The question remains

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Rain and snow, then rain, then rain and snow again. High: 37°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Marines sort toys for Toys for Tots

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Parent Meeting

Image

Wednesday night area planning meeting

Image

ISU women

Image

ISU men

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder