Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Watch Live: Second memorial service for President George H.W. Bush Full Story

Key Senate Republican says 'there's a lot of momentum' on Saudi rebuke

Key senators from both parties privately huddled Thursday to try to reach a bipartisan deal taking aim at Sa...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 11:25 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Key senators from both parties privately huddled Thursday to try to reach a bipartisan deal taking aim at Saudi Arabia for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a move that would implicitly rebuke the White House's handling of the situation.

The senators -- Republicans Bob Corker of Tennessee, Todd Young of Indiana and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democrats Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Chris Murphy of Connecticut -- were aiming to strike a deal that could curtail US involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen, suspend arm sales with Saudi Arabia and punish the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Bernie Sanders

Chris Murphy (Politician)

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Jamal Khashoggi

Legislation

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Mike Lee (Politician)

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

Saudi Arabia

US Congress

US political parties

US Republican Party

US Senate

Yemen

They discussed how to move forward on three separate proposals: One by Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Mike Lee of Utah and Murphy to curtail US involvement in the war in Yemen; one by Young and Menendez to sanction individuals blocking aid to victims of the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and people responsible for Khashoggi's death as well as to suspend arms sales between the US and Saudi; and a bipartisan resolution officially blaming the crown prince for the journalist's brutal murder in October.

"There's a lot of momentum," Corker declared after the morning meeting to determine how to move forward with all three plans. He said he wants to set a committee meeting early next week to vote on some the bills -- namely the Young-Menendez measure -- in his panel before floor action. "We don't have any hurdles; I can't imagine leaving on a higher note."

"Not everyone supports every effort, but I would like all of the efforts to have a hearing," said Corker, who is retiring at year's end and is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

But there are still some disagreements among the group. Graham is concerned with the Lee-Sanders-Murphy measure because of "legal theory problem with what they're doing but I certainly support the idea of stopping our aid to the war in Yemen." He said he's looking at other language that "can do more."

Adding to the complications: Because of the unusual nature of the Lee-Sanders-Murphy measure, the sponsors can call it up for a vote at any time without the consent of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. But doing so would open up the measure to what's known in the Senate as a vote-a-rama, allowing members to offer any amendment on any subject they want, something the leaders of the effort are eager to avoid.

"We are trying to figure out how to send the strongest message without blowing up the Senate floor for a week," Murphy said.

But to avoid an unwieldy Senate debate, they'll have to cut a bipartisan deal on the process and the policy -- with time running out before the end of the session and with a potential government shutdown around the corner.

"There is a way to land both of those products by the end of the year," Murphy said. "A vote on the Lee-Sanders-Murphy resolution is a very tough message to Saudi Arabia that the relationship is changing, and you can interpret that as a message on the Yemen war but you can also interpret that as a message on Khashoggi. I don't think you have to get too fancy."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 26°
Wintry mix developing; turning colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Service of Lessons and Carols, St. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

Image

Where should a Vigo County jail be located? The question remains

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Rain and snow, then rain, then rain and snow again. High: 37°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Marines sort toys for Toys for Tots

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Parent Meeting

Image

Wednesday night area planning meeting

Image

ISU women

Image

ISU men

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder